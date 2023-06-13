Wakefield: Tributes after 'fine brother' Chris Moran dies in Las Vegas
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a rugby league player from Wakefield who died while on a stag party in Las Vegas.
Nevada State Police confirmed Chris Moran was hit by two cars on Interstate 15, near Tropicana Avenue, on Friday.
Local media reported Mr Moran, 32, was struck while crossing the road at 05:00 local time, with a member of the public giving first aid until medics arrived.
His coach at amateur side Westgate Common ARLFC said the team had lost a "fine brother this week".
Mr Moran worked as a sales director at Wakefield business Find My Car, with a spokesperson from the firm describing him as "an exceptional leader, a dear friend and an invaluable member of our team".
"Chris touched the lives of everyone he encountered with his boundless enthusiasm, unwavering dedication, and contagious optimism," they added.
'Rest easy'
Westgate Common ARLFC's fixture at the weekend was called off following the news.
Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Matt Bramald, the club's head coach, said: "The Moran family, the Westgate family and the wider rugby league family have lost a fine brother this week.
"He was generous to a tee, was Chris. He'd do anything for anybody and never ask for anything at all in return."
Mr Bramald added: "Rest easy, 'Tango'. You'll be missed by everybody."
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Mr Moran was a supporter of Wakefield Trinity and his firm also sponsored the side.
In a statement, the club said: "Wakefield Trinity is deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Trinity supporter and club sponsor Chris Moran.
"We are all thinking of Chris's family and friends at this very difficult time."
An online fundraising page aiming to pay for the return of Mr Moran's body to the UK has so far raised more than £34,000, with at least 1,000 people making donations.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.