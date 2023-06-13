PC Sharon Beshenivsky murder-accused to stand trial in Leeds
A man accused of the murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky 18 years ago will stand trial in Leeds.
PC Beshenivsky was shot after she and a colleague responded to a report of a robbery in Bradford in 2005.
During a hearing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, Piran Ditta Khan, 74, attended via video link from Belmarsh prison in south London.
A senior judge transferred the case from the Old Bailey to Leeds Crown Court.
Mr Justice Bryan set a plea hearing for 14 July, with a future trial set to last up to six weeks.
PC Beshenivsky, 38, died on 18 November 2005 after attending a call to Universal Travel in Morley Street, Bradford.
In April, Mr Khan was brought to Britain from Pakistan and charged with her murder. He remains in custody.
He was also charged with robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.
