Fire crews tackle Keighley Harden Moor blaze
Firefighters have tackled a large wildfire on moorland in West Yorkshire.
Crews battled the blaze at Harden Moor, near Glen Lee Lane, Keighley, through the night on Tuesday, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
The service's control room received at least 70 calls from members of the public about the fire, which involved burning heather across a 200 sq m area.
One crew remained at the scene damping down on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson said.
Crews from Bingley, Keighley, Silsden, Shipley, Fairweather Green, Holmfirth, Odsal, Stanningley and Halifax were sent to the moor after the wildfire was first reported at about 21:35 BST.
A spokesperson said four hose reels, two large jets and a fire fogger were used to extinguish the flames.
The blaze is the latest in a spate of wildfires which have erupted on moorland in West Yorkshire recently.
Police, firefighters and moorland rangers were due to attend a public meeting on Wednesday to discuss blazes on Marsden Moor, which has seen eight wildfires in four months.
