Leeds manslaughter charge over death of man found in Seacroft street
A man has been charged in connection with the death of a man who was found injured on a road in Leeds.
Scott Foster, 47, was discovered in the middle of Rossgill Drive, Seacroft, after police were called at about 21:05 BST on Wednesday.
He died in hospital on Thursday, according to West Yorkshire Police.
Liam Petch, 32, of Brooklands Lane, Seacroft, was charged with manslaughter and was expected to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Mr Petch was due to be remanded in custody, police said.
