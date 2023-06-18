Rob Burrow's children join him at Father's Day run
The children of rugby league legend Rob Burrow said it had been a Father's Day they will "never forget" after they pushed him around a fun run in Leeds.
His three children, Macy, Maya and Jackson, joined him and his wife, Lindsey, for the Leeds Arena Group Mini Run on Sunday.
The former Leeds Rhinos player was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019.
The fun run took pace alongside the Leeds 10k event.
Burrow was pushed around the junior run by daughters Macy and Maya.
Speaking before the race, eight-year-old Maya said: "I think it will be a Father's Day we will never forget."
The family were cheered on throughout the race and after they crossed the finish line, 11-year-old Macy said: "It was really good throughout, but as we were coming on the way back the wheelchair tipped and daddy was laughing."
Mrs Burrow said it had been a "brilliant" day.
"[The children] were off so fast, I'm really proud of the kids for doing it," she said.
"The outpouring of love and support for Rob has just really touched us as a family and we are so grateful for everyone who has turned out to support Rob, whether they are walking, running or just here to cheer."
The fun run took place at 09:45 BST, after runners had set off for the Leeds 10k at 09:00 BST from the Parkinson Steps at the University of Leeds.
Thousands of people took part in the event, which was first started by Leeds fundraiser Jane Tomlinson in 2007.
