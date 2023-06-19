Leeds bus strike: Drivers' walkout postponed after pay offer
A bus drivers' strike in Leeds has been put on hold after employers First Bus offered them a new pay deal.
About 800 Unite members from First West Yorkshire went on an indefinite strike on Sunday, with many forming picket lines across the city.
First Bus said a pay settlement had been agreed with the union and there would be a "full return" of bus services on Tuesday.
Unite said it would put the offer to its members in a ballot on 29 June.
The union said if the deal was rejected then strike action would resume.
Unite regional officer Darren Rushworth said: "Following an improved offer from First West Yorkshire, Unite has, as an act of good faith, suspended strikes while our members are balloted on the new deal."
Andrew Cullen, managing director of First North and West Yorkshire, said: "We are delighted to have agreed a pay settlement and that Unite has postponed its industrial action immediately.
"Unite is committed to put this recommended offer to its members in a ballot on Thursday 29 June.
"Our team is now focused on preparing for a return to full services across our Leeds network from tomorrow (Tuesday 20 June).
"We would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding since Sunday and will provide further information later today."
