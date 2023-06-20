Bradford care home residents 'not treated with respect' - inspectors
A care home in Bradford has been put into special measures after inspectors found residents were often "not treated with dignity and respect".
The Beeches Care Home on Beacon Road, Wibsey, was rated as "inadequate" by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
A CQC report following an inspection in April highlighted "serious shortfalls" affecting safety and quality of care.
The home, for older people and those with dementia, gave an "overwhelming lack of choice" to residents, it said.
The CQC said it had outlined to the home where regulations were not being met and what actions needed to be taken.
'Risk of harm'
Following the publication of the report, Victorguard Care Limited, which runs the home, must now tell the CQC what will be done to improve standards of care at The Beeches.
In the report, inspectors said medicines at the home were not managed safely by staff, which exposed people to risk of harm.
It added that systems were not in place to effectively assess, monitor and review risks relating to people's health, safety and welfare.
Inspectors added that the staff recruitment process "was ineffective and, as a result, there were gaps in recruitment forms and incomplete processes".
The report said inspectors had spoken to some of the relatives and their feedback was "generally positive", but feedback from those living in the home was "mixed".
Victorguard Care Limited has been contacted for comment.
