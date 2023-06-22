Two males seriously hurt in Bradford motorbike crash

police carGetty Images
Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash which happened on Wednesday afternoon

A motorbike rider and passenger have been seriously injured in a crash involving a car in Bradford.

Officers were called to the scene of the collision on Thornton Road at about 14:25 BST on Wednesday, according to West Yorkshire Police.

The two males were both taken to hospital for treatment, a force spokesperson said.

Officers have appealed for anyone who saw the crash, or the events leading up to it, to get in touch.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.