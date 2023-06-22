Two males seriously hurt in Bradford motorbike crash
Published
A motorbike rider and passenger have been seriously injured in a crash involving a car in Bradford.
Officers were called to the scene of the collision on Thornton Road at about 14:25 BST on Wednesday, according to West Yorkshire Police.
The two males were both taken to hospital for treatment, a force spokesperson said.
Officers have appealed for anyone who saw the crash, or the events leading up to it, to get in touch.
