Grieving mum welcomes speed limit cut on two notorious Leeds roads
The mother of a father-of-three killed at an accident blackspot has welcomed plans to cut the speed limit and install cameras after a campaign.
Cameras will be installed and a 50mph limited enforced on the A6120 Outer Ring Road in Leeds where Dean Miles died after being hit by a car last May.
The council said average speed cameras would also be put on the nearby A647 Stanningley Bypass because of speeding.
Mum Carol Coleman said: "I never want a family to go through what we have."
Mr Miles, 49, was hit by a car on the Outer Ring Road near the Horsforth roundabout and died instantly.
Following his death, Mrs Coleman set up a petition campaigning for the speed limit on the A6120 to be changed and cameras installed.
Both the A6120 and the adjoining A647 currently have speed limits of 60mph and 70mph but these will be reduced to 50mph when cameras are installed in the autumn.
The reduction will be enforced from Horsforth roundabout to Stanningley Bypass at Henconner Lane Bridge.
The council said it was part of a wider strategy to tackle issues with "high-risk locations" where "speed-related casualties have happened or there is clear evidence of speeding".
Reducing the limit would also contribute towards plans to have no deaths on Leeds roads by 2040, the authority added.
'Cared so much'
Mrs Coleman said losing her son had "completely devastated" her life and she did not want other people to suffer the same.
"Cars go so fast down there and it's a residential area so there's families and children about," she said.
"After losing Dean I just knew I had to do something in his memory. He would have done exactly the same because he cared so much about everyone.
"I've had fantastic support from family, friends and people in the wider community so this change is all down to them too.
"We miss Dean so much. Life will never be the same and I wouldn't wish the feeling on anybody."
