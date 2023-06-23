Jail for speeding Normanton drink and drug-driver who killed cyclist
- Published
A van driver who was over the limit for drink and drugs when he killed a cyclist while travelling at nearly twice the speed limit has been jailed.
Paul Watson, 39, had taken cocaine and been drinking before he struck Terrance Keye, 53, in Normanton, Wakefield, on 10 February, Leeds Crown Court heard.
Watson, of Church Road, Normanton, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
He was jailed for seven and a half years and given a 10-year driving ban.
Watson, who had also pleaded guilty to driving while over the drink-drive limit and driving while over the specified drug limit, was sentenced on Friday.
The court had heard that Mr Keye was cycling home from work, wearing high-visibility clothing and with lights on his bike, when he was struck by Watson's Ford Transit Connect van.
Watson was driving at an estimated 55mph (88km/h) and had been seen on CCTV travelling at excessive speed on the wrong side of the road before the crash, police said.
He was later found to be twice the legal limit for drugs and one and a half times over the drink-drive limit.
In a statement to the court, Mr Keye's mother said the night two police officers knocked on her door to tell her her only son had been killed was the night "my life stopped".
"I will never hear his key in my door again and saying, 'Mother, it's only me'.
"No-one will ever know the devastation and grief I am feeling every minute, every hour of every day and night."
Sgt Mick Kilburn, from West Yorkshire Police's major collision inquiry team, said Watson was the first person locally to be sentenced under tougher new guidelines which came into force in June 2022.
"He was previously of good character having never been arrested before.
"We welcome the lengthy sentence and hope this sends a message out that dangerous and drink or drug-driving will be dealt with seriously," Sgt Kilburn added.
