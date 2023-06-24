Leeds: Woman dies after car collides with parked car
A woman hospitalised after her car crashed into a parked vehicle has died, police have said.
Officers said a Suzuki Ignis collided with a Suzuki SX4 on Shadwell Lane in the Moortown area of Leeds, at about 12:15 BST on 19 June.
The crash, which saw the Ignis roll on its side, happened close to the junction with High Moor Crescent.
The driver of the Ignis, aged in her 70s, was taken to hospital where she died on Friday, police confirmed.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police.
