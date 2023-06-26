Shipley ex-school head jailed over further child sex offences
- Published
A former headteacher from West Yorkshire has admitted further indecent assaults against children.
Damian Cheshire, 81, from Bradford, was jailed for four years in 2021 after being convicted of nine offences on young girls in the 1970s.
Further victims came forward after his conviction and he pleaded guilty to eight charges of indecent assault.
He was ordered to serve a further three years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday.
West Yorkshire Police said the offences took place between 1971 and 1977 when Cheshire worked at St Anthony's Primary School in Shipley.
Det Con Nicola Brook, who led on the investigation, said: "Cheshire is a dangerous individual who has now admitted to multiple offences of indecent assault of children whilst he was a school teacher.
"I would like to praise the victims for their bravery and courage in coming forward to report the offences after so long. I hope that today's sentence goes some way to help them get some closure and justice for the assaults they endured in their childhood."
