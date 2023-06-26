Leeds ex-police officer sexually abused two girls, court hears
- Published
A former Leeds police officer sexually abused two girls when they were aged between nine and 13, a court has heard.
David Crossley, 59, was a PC for the West Yorkshire force when the alleged offences were reported in 2020.
A jury at Leeds Crown Court heard the girls did not know each other but reported similar incidents of abuse.
He denies indecent assault, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual touching and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.
Camille Morland, prosecuting, said: "These two complainants have no connection between them at all, other than the defendant has offended in a similar way.
"The females have never met, never communicated, and yet they give accounts of similar behaviour of events towards them.
"The events took place when the girls were of a similar age, although they took place at different times, in different decades."
'Naked photographs'
She said the first girl was abused from 1996 to 1998, when she was aged between nine and 11.
The court heard Mr Crossley had given her cider and she ended up dancing and removing her clothes in front of him.
It was after he was arrested over these allegations that the second victim came forward, telling police Mr Crossley had taken naked photographs of her on several occasions.
This took place over a period of four years when the girl was aged between 10 and 13.
The former PC, of Cliffe Mount, Wortley, was suspended from duty in 2020 and subsequently resigned.
The trial continues.
