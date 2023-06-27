Leeds rail commuters asked for food bank donations
Commuters will be able to donate to a food bank when they travel through Leeds Station later
Volunteers from Network Rail have teamed up with the Salvation Army to collect non-perishable goods which will be distributed through Leeds Central church.
The charity is also asking for donations of clothes and books, to be sold through Salvation Army shops.
Major Michael Barker said demand for help is increasing in the city.
"We have seen the impact the cost of living crisis is having on communities that were already struggling with food poverty," he said.
"Our food programme, which relies heavily on donations, operates three times a week serving about 120 meals each week to people who are struggling financially.
"The number of people we are helping is increasing, but donations have dropped. It's devastating to see the choices people are having to make just to survive at the moment."
Major Barker said the Leeds Central Salvation Army provides a free community drop-in lunch every Monday, a café offering a two-course lunch and drink for £1, and food parcels, every Tuesday, and takeaway food on a Thursday.
The collection point on the south concourse will be open from Tuesday between 07:00 and 20:00 BST.
Food items that can be donated include cereal, pasta, rice, tinned products, sauces, soups and pulses, tea and coffee.
