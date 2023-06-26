Rare clouds make Yorkshire sky look like cotton wool
Spectacular clouds resembling sheets of cotton wool were visible in the skies across Yorkshire over the weekend.
The cirrocumulus floccus clouds were photographed by BBC Weather Watchers from the Peak District to North Yorkshire.
BBC weather presenter Keeley Donovan said the clouds were a "relatively rare" type which often signalled stormy weather was on the way.
Viewers in Sheffield, Leeds and Bridlington also sent in pictures.
The name cirrocumulus floccus translates from Latin to "lock of wool".
"You can see they are made up of lots of small white clouds called cloudlets," said Donovan.
"They are high clouds, caused by instability above around 20,00ft. They are made up of a mixture of ice crystals and supercooled water droplets - that's when water exists in liquid form well below 0C.
"They often develop a head of stormy weather, which of course we had on Sunday, so they're a signal to enjoy the weather while you can."
