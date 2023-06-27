Oakwell Hall flasher exposes himself at Bronte novel location
A man indecently exposed himself to a female dog walker in the grounds of a listed Elizabethan manor house with links to the Brontes, police have said.
The victim was with her pet in the grounds of Oakwell Hall in Birstall on Monday 19 June when the incident happened, West Yorkshire Police said.
The man, described as skinny and about 5ft 6ins (1.68m) tall, shouted before exposing himself at about 17:30 BST.
Police said he was 18 or 19 and wore grey jogging bottoms and a T-shirt.
Anyone with information has been urged to get in touch with police.
Oakwell Hall was visited by novelist Charlotte Bronte in the 1830s and was immortalised as "Fieldhead" in her 1849 novel Shirley.
