Bus stop bollards: Leeds City Council sorry for cycle lane error
- Published
Leeds City Council has apologised after bollards were installed in front of a bus stop on a key commuter route.
On Tuesday, bollards were put in place to create a segregated cycle lane along the A660 Otley Road in Far Headingley.
Some of the bollards ended up in front of the Weetwood Lane stop, blocking access for buses.
The council said contractors had removed the poles after realising the mistake later that day, adding: "We apologise for any inconvenience."
A spokesperson said: "As part of our efforts to encourage active travel, a contractor has been working on behalf of the council to put in place a series of one-metre-high segregation poles along a section of cycle lane on the A660 Otley Road in Far Headingley.
"During yesterday's work, a small number of the poles were mistakenly installed in front of a bus stop near Weetwood Lane."
The spokesperson added: "These wrongly-positioned poles were quickly removed and full access to the bus stop restored."
Segregated cycle lanes are part of a wider plan to upgrade Otley Road, which is a key commuter route into Leeds city centre.
The scheme will also include wider footpaths and safety improvements at junctions.
