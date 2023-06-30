Halifax bin lorry driver sentenced over primary school worker's death
- Published
A bin lorry driver has been given an 18-month community order after admitting causing the death by careless driving of a primary school worker.
Derek Whitworth, 54, pleaded guilty following the death of 32-year-old Sonya Majid in Halifax in July 2021.
He had no previous convictions or driving offences and had shown "genuine remorse", Bradford Crown Court heard.
Ms Majid was described as "much-loved" member of staff at St Augustine's Primary School, the court was told.
The incident happened on 6 July at the junction of Queens Road and Hanson Lane.
Before the sentencing on Friday the court was told a a combination of factors had led to the collision.
CCTV footage was shown which showed Whitworth, of Upper Greenroyd, Halifax, had set off while the traffic light was at amber and red, at the same time as Ms Majid had stepped onto a pelican crossing when the red man was showing.
Prosecutor Michael Smith said: "The defendant set off when his light was not green and Mrs Majid crossed on red in the way that she did."
He said Whitworth immediately stopped when he realised he had hit something and had used a jack in an effort to lift his wagon off the fatally-injured pedestrian.
Mrs Majid, who died at the scene, had been on her way to her job as a support assistant at St Augustine's.
'Not forgotten'
Following her death the school's headteacher Ruth Lee said: "Sonya was a much-loved member of staff.
"She had a heart of gold and would put the needs of both children and staff before herself."
At an earlier hearing Whitworth's barrister, Steven Nikolich, told the court his client was devastated by the accident and would never get over it.
Judge Jonathan Rose said he recognised the death had not been intentional or deliberate.
He stressed that Mrs Majid was not being "forgotten" by the court and he offered his deepest condolences to her family for their loss.
In sentencing, the judge said Whitworth knew the size of his vehicle compromised his view and that he had not checked for pedestrians before he set off into the crossing.
However, he said it also had to be acknowledged that Mrs Majid was crossing the road even though the lights were against her.
"I am satisfied of your genuine remorse and indeed that the causing of this lady's death has impacted significantly on you," he told Whitworth.
He said Whitworth would have to do 150 hours unpaid work for the community and comply with 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days as part of his sentence.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.