Oxenhope Straw Race: Pints and perspiration at annual bale race

Competitors in fancy dress
Many of the teams taking part did so in full fancy dress
By David McKenna
BBC News

Hundreds of people have turned out for an annual event which sees teams carry bales of straw through a village.

The 43rd Oxenhope Straw Race saw competitors, many of whom were in fancy dress, carry the straw through the West Yorkshire village and stopping off along the way for a pint or two.

The 2.5 mile (4km) race started in the mid-1970s when two farmers made a bet about racing between pubs with a bale.

The event has raised more than £450,000 for charity over the years.

The event, which was being held for the 43rd time, was raising money for local charites
Competitors had to down a pint at each of five stops along the way
Despite the pints, some the competitors felt a little blue

The rules state that all those involved must visit five pubs - the Waggon and Horses, The Bay Horse, the former "Idiot Hut" social club, The Lamb and the former Shoulder of Mutton - and down a pint in each, before making an uphill push to the finish at the Dog and Gun.

Prizes are awarded for fastest times and best fancy dress.

Tom Stoddart, who helps to organise the race, said it was a "brilliant day out" that raised "lots of money" for charity.

"Everyone is here doing what we can," he said.

Committee chairman Robin Wright said the event had been really well supported
Some of those carrying the bales were trying not to be late for a very important date
Others who took part already had their emojis ready for a message from the finish line

Race committee chairman Robin Wright said it was great to see the event being so well supported.

He added that the secret to a successful run was mastering "the technique of carrying the bales and keeping the beers down".

Among the charities to benefit from the event were the Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice and Haworth Riding for the Disabled.

