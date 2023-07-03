Kirkgate fire: Blaze breaks out at derelict building
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a derelict three-storey building in Leeds city centre.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called at 04:40 BST to the building in Kirkgate.
A spokesperson said eight appliances from across the brigade were at the scene alongside specialist resources and officers.
The flames are thought to have engulfed about 60% of the building, the spokesperson added.
Two aerial ladder platforms, three large jets and two hose reels are being used by crews to extinguish the fire.
The cause of the blaze is currently not known.
