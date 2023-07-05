NHS at 75: Kippax knitters craft 75 baby hats to mark milestone
- Published
Knitting experts have crafted 75 baby hats for a neonatal unit, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS.
Kathleen Jackson, 76, said her Knit and Natter group in Kippax, near Leeds, wanted to mark the "amazing" milestone.
Earlier, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust had issued an appeal to knitters and crocheters for hats.
Knit and Natter have also made a postbox topper featuring a teddy attended by two nurses and bearing the words "75 YRS NHS".
Ms Jackson said: "I know lots of people who have been ill and the NHS is absolutely fantastic."
One member of the group brought in 50 hats, and others then added a further 25 to achieve the symbolic total, she said.
The hats have been made in varying sizes for infants up to 9lb (4kg) in weight.
Ms Jackson said: "I also sent two novelty hats. I sent a hat which was like the crown for the coronation and a hat which was like a Christmas pudding because I thought that would probably make them laugh a bit."
Rebecca Musgrave, head of nursing and midwifery at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, thanked the group for their efforts.
She said: "In Leeds, we have an enthusiastic and talented army of knitters and crocheters who always respond in huge numbers whenever we ask for donations of handmade clothes or other items.
"When born, it's important our babies wear hats to help maintain their temperature. Knitted hats are the best hats to help with keeping newborn babies warm and cosy."
Meanwhile, Knit and Natter's postbox topper has pride of place on Kippax high street and "everybody can see it when they pass", Ms Jackson said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.