Man admits murdering ex-girlfriend and partner at house in Huddersfield
A man has admitted murdering his ex-girlfriend and her new partner in a "planned attack" over several hours.
Katie Higton, 27, and Steve Harnett, 25, suffered multiple injuries at a house in Harpe Inge, Dalton, Huddersfield on 15 May.
Marcus Osbourne, 34, also admitted assaulting and detaining a second woman against her will, and a charge of rape.
A judge at Leeds Crown Court said he would be sentenced to life at his next hearing on 4 October.
The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl KC, said his minimum jail term would be determined on that date.
Addressing Osbourne, the judge said: "You pleaded guilty to the murder of two people, your former partner Katie Higton and her subsequent partner Steve Harnett in circumstances in which you planned the attack and executed them over a period of several hours."
The judge continued: "During that period over time you had the opportunity and time to recognise and draw back from it. You failed to take that opportunity and the result is you murdered two people.
"You will be sentenced to a term of life imprisonment. The minimum term of that sentence is what is to be determined."
Osbourne, of Harpe Inge, was remanded in custody.
