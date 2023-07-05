Operation Tramline: More than 80 drivers stopped by police in HGV
- Published
Police stopped 83 drivers on West Yorkshire's motorways during a special operation in June, dealing with 87 traffic offences.
West Yorkshire Police said drivers' behaviour was caught on video during the Operation Tramline crackdown, running from 19 to 23 June.
The force used an unmarked HGV tractor unit to patrol the motorways.
Offences included drivers not wearing seatbelts, speeding and using a phone while at the wheel.
Sgt Ryan Burt said it was clear there were still drivers "who play with their own and others' safety by committing moving road traffic offences on our motorways".
"We have further operations planned this year to ensure that the roads are safe and drivers feel safe using the roads within West Yorkshire," he added.
Operation Tramline is a joint initiative between the police and National Highways.
