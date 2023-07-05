Inquiry after fire at Bradford's former Richard Dunn Sports Centre
- Published
An investigation is under way into the cause of a fire at a former sports centre in Bradford.
The blaze, which started on Tuesday, has caused extensive damage to the old Richard Dunn Sports Centre in Odsal.
Smoke was seen billowing out of the building and firefighters spent several hours at the scene. Police and the fire service are investigating.
The centre closed in November 2019 and was given Grade II listed status from Historic England last year.
The building, constructed in 1974, was named after the Bradford-born boxer best known for fighting Muhammad Ali in 1976.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.