Two fighter jets fly over Leeds city centre
Two fighter jets were seen - and heard - over Leeds city centre on Wednesday morning causing people to take to social media to express their concerns.
The F-35 Lightnings were on a training exercise, the RAF later confirmed.
The aircraft were from RAF Marham, in Norfolk, and completed a "routine training sortie" over Leeds, an RAF spokesperson said.
One person said on Twitter said that the jets were "very loud" as they flew over the city centre.
The exercise included a practice diversion to Leeds Bradford Airport, which led to the flight over Leeds, according to the air force.
The training ensures "our crews continue to be ready for global operations", the RAF said.
The jets have supersonic capability and stealth capacity and the UK's F-35 Lightnings are based at RAF Marham.
