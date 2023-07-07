Bradford 2025: UK City of Culture to receive £10m from government
- Published
Bradford is to receive at least £10m of government funding to kick off its tenure as UK City of Culture in 2025, it has been announced.
The funding will be used to support 1,000 cultural activities over the year - ranging from live performances to pop-up experiences.
Around 15 million people are expected to attend, with an additional £136m being spent in the local economy.
Officials said the money would help the city prepare for the celebrations.
Bradford beat off competition from County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham to be named the UK's City of Culture for 2025 in May last year.
At the time, artist Shanaz Gulzar, who led the Bradford bid, described it as a "huge opportunity", allowing the city's "young, ethnically diverse population" to "become leaders and changemakers and begin a new chapter in our story".
Commenting on the funding award, she said it was essential in delivering "an unforgettable year that Bradford needs and deserves".
"[It would] enable us to provide the opportunity for everyone in the district to engage in Bradford 2025 in some way," she added.
'Next generation'
Culture Minister Stuart Andrew said: "With its unique culture and young and vibrant population, Bradford will be a fantastic host for the UK City of Culture 2025.
"We are investing £10m in the city this year to help prepare for the event so we can make sure it stimulates new jobs and growth in the local economy through culture.
"We want to open up access to the arts, create opportunities for young people, and inspire our next generation of writers, artists and performers."
The programme of events is also being supported by Arts Council England and The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
The latter said it was awarding £4.95m to develop a programme of activities to bring the diverse heritage of the city to the fore during the 2025 celebrations.
Bradford facts:
- Bradford and the surrounding area have a population of about 540,000 people
- In the 19th Century it rose to prominence as home to major textile manufacturing, especially wool
- Its Victorian wealth means the city today has more than 4,000 listed buildings
- Bradford is the world's first Unesco City of Film, having long been home to the National Science and Media Museum
- It has one of the youngest populations in the UK, with a quarter of its residents aged under 16
- It is the birthplace of the artist David Hockney, the writer JB Priestley, and Zayn Malik of One Direction fame
- Films set in Bradford include: Billy Liar; Rita, Sue and Bob Too; The Selfish Giant and Ali and Ava
- Haworth, the home of the Bronte sisters, is one of the many villages in the Bradford district
