Leeds crash: Teenage motorcyclist injured in police car collision
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been injured as the motorbike he was riding was involved in a crash with a marked police car in Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police said the crash in Fairfield Hill, Bramley, happened shortly after 10:00 BST on Wednesday.
The teenager suffered an injury to his leg and was taken to hospital.
The force said it was liaising with the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which was "normal practice for such an incident".
The police car driver, a neighbourhood policing team officer, reported the incident to the force.
Police said the youngster's injuries were not life threatening, but officers were investigating the crash.
The force said the West Yorkshire Police Professional Standards Directorate had also been informed.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.