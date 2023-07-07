Haworth's Brontë schoolroom restored in £150k repair project
A school where all three of the Brontë sisters taught has undergone a £150,000 restoration.
The Old School Room in Haworth was built by the literary trio's father, Patrick, in 1832 and, in 1854, played host to Charlotte's wedding reception.
Now used as a community hall, a three-month project to repair the 191-year-old roof has been completed.
Alex Ross-Shaw, from Bradford Council, said the work would help preserve the district's literary heritage.
Work to repair and insulate the roof was funded by a £130,000 grant from Keighley Towns Fund, with additional funding from the Bernard Sunley Foundation and Pilgrim Trust.
Mr Ross-Shaw said: "The Old School Room is a very important building not just for Haworth but also for the nation.
"It's a crucial part of the district's literary heritage, as well as a community hub and I am delighted that money from the Keighley Towns Fund has been able to secure and protect the fabric of the building well into the future."
The Brontë sisters
- Charlotte, Emily and Anne Brontë were 19th Century novelists who formed one of the world's most famous literary families
- Often left alone together in their isolated Haworth home all three sisters began to write stories at an early age
- Charlotte's Jane Eyre and Emily's Wuthering Heights are hailed as British classics. Anne's The Tenant of Wildfell Hall was a bestseller
- Tragedy struck the family when Emily and Anne both died of tuberculosis within six months of each other between 1848 and 1849. It also killed their brother, Branwell
- Charlotte continued to write and later married, but she too was killed by the disease in March 1855
Source: BBC History
The Old School Room was replaced as a school in 1903, and went on to be used as a gymnasium, library, youth hostel and even an army billet during the Second World War.
Averil Kenyon, chair of The Bronte Spirit charity, which manages and maintains the building, said: "The building is Grade Two listed so it was important that all the work kept the integrity of the building while ensuring it's in the best condition to continue as a thriving village hall at the heart of the community."
