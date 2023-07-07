Thornton Moor fundraisers in race to create 'UK's highest lido'
Members of a group hoping to create what is thought to be the UK's highest lido have said they face "a last-minute race against time" for funding.
Campaigners aim to raise £65,000 in a bid to buy an ex-water treatment works on Thornton Moor, near Bradford, when it goes up for auction on Wednesday.
Their plans for the site include a naturally-filtered swimming pool, sauna and community space.
"It's a wonderful opportunity with decades of positive impact", they said.
The Yorkshire Swim Works Community Interest Company said it had received backing from Bradford and Calderdale councils, as well as Olympic Gold medallist Alistair Brownlee, Swim England and Keighley MP Robbie Moore.
It has so far raised close to £40,000 through a fundraising drive to buy the seven-acre site below Thornton Moor reservoir, which is currently owned by the Kelda Group utility company.
Project founder Caroline Kindy said: "Anything could happen over the next few days."
She added: "A lot of our rivers are being polluted. Lidos are seeing an incredible resurgence across the UK and people want to swim outdoors.
"They want to swim in clean water and in places that offer a fantastic experience with incredible views."
Yorkshire Swim Works said it hoped the site near Oxenhope could be transformed into what was believed to be one of the first naturally-filtered public swimming pools in the UK, using minerals and plants to clean the water.
The proposed pool would be open all year round and unheated, with water temperatures likely to range "from five degrees up to the mid-20s", they said.
Ms Kindy added: "Unlike the continent, we don't have a great deal of choice [for natural swimming pools].
"We need to secure this opportunity for our region in West Yorkshire, for the community and visitors as well."
