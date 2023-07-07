Leeds man stabbed by masked robbers on electric bike
A man suffered a serious leg injury after being stabbed in a street robbery in Leeds.
The attack happened near the junction of Carden Avenue and Tranter Place in Halton on Thursday evening, West Yorkshire Police said.
The victim, 21, was approached from behind and stabbed in the back of his leg by two suspects on an electric bike.
The duo, who wore balaclavas, then made off with his gold chain.
West Yorkshire Police said they were called at 22:43 BST by the ambulance service and detectives were investigating.
