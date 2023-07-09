Halifax crash: Girl, 9, critically injured after being hit by car
A nine-year-old girl has been critically injured after being hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing.
West Yorkshire Police said it happened in King Cross Street, in Halifax, near to the junction with Park Road, at about 11:00 BST on Saturday.
The force said the girl was crossing the road with an adult when she was hit by a black Vauxhall Corsa.
A 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.
