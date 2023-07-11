Dewsbury Bus Station £14m revamp plans revealed
Artist's impressions showing how Dewsbury Bus Station's £13.9m revamp could look have been revealed.
The scheme will be delivered by Kirklees Council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, funded by the government's Transforming Cities Fund (TCF).
Councillor Eric Firth called it a "crucial step" in making bus travel "more attractive".
A second round of consultation closes on 2 August.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, plans first went on show in 2021, with updates made in response to feedback.
The latest proposals will see new safety and security features, improved seating and waiting facilities, and a new customer service desk.
To support inclusivity, there will be an accessible toilet, equipped with a hoist and height-adjustable changing bench.
Other accessibility measures include timetables with braille and audio information, and a new quiet room.
Mr Firth, Kirklees Council's transport lead, said: "As we envision a more inclusive and better-connected region, the transformation of Dewsbury Bus Station is a crucial step towards making bus travel a more attractive option for the communities of Kirklees.
"We invite input from residents, businesses, commuters and visitors alike to help shape our proposals, ensuring a fully renovated, accessible, and energy-efficient bus station that meets the needs of our passengers."
The plans are also said to champion sustainability, with features including a green 'living roof', cycle storage and solar panels.
When an update on the scheme was given last October, it was said work would begin this autumn and be completed by 2025.
Details about the public consultation can be found here.
