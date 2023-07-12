Halifax crash: Girl, 9, dies days after being hit by car
A nine-year-old girl has died three days after being hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing.
The girl was crossing the road with an adult when she was hit by a black Vauxhall Corsa in Halifax at about 11:00 BST on Sunday.
The collision happened in King Cross Street near the junction with Park Road, West Yorkshire Police said.
A 53-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving was released on bail.
