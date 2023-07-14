'Danger to women' Bradford rapist Dale Osborne jailed for 22 years
A rapist described as a "danger to women" has been jailed for 22 years after being found guilty of more than 20 crimes.
Dale Osborne, 43, raped, assaulted and threatened to kill three victims between 2002 and 2014, West Yorkshire Police said.
Following a trial at Bradford Crown Court he was convicted of 22 offences.
Osborne, of Deanwood Court, Bradford, also received a lifetime ban on contacting the women.
Det Insp Ian Cottrell described Osborne as a "danger to women" and heralded the length of the prison sentence imposed.
"I would like to praise the victims for their patience and bravery.
"It has taken a long time to get to this point but I hope that they can get some comfort and justice in the sentence.
"I hope this sends a clear message to victims that you will be believed, and your case will be treated with the upmost sensitivity," he added.
Osborne was convicted of nine counts of rape, six of causing actual bodily harm, one attempted rape, one sexual assault, three charges of threats to kills and two of false imprisonment.
A further Dangerous Offender provision was also made which means he must remain on licence for a further seven years after the 22-year custodial period ends.
