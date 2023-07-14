PC Sharon Beshenivsky: Trial date set for murder accused
A provisional trial date has been set for a man accused of murdering PC Sharon Beshenivsky who was shot dead in Bradford 18 years ago.
Piran Ditta Khan, 74, was charged over the 2005 shooting of the 38-year-old after being extradited from Pakistan.
Appearing via video link at Sheffield Crown Court, Mr Khan, who has not entered a plea, was told a trial date had been set for 12 February.
He is is next due to appear in court for a plea hearing on 6 October.
Mr Khan is also charged with robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.
PC Beshenivsky had been a police officer for only nine months when she was killed after responding to an alarm at a travel agent.
The officer, who had three children and two stepchildren, was shot dead as she and a colleague, PC Teresa Milburn, responded to an alarm at a travel agent in Morley Street, Bradford, on 18 November 2005.
PC Milburn was also seriously injured but survived.
In 2007, three men were found guilty of murdering PC Beshenivsky along with two convicted of manslaughter and a sixth man found guilty of robbery.
