Todmorden: Sisters grow and hand out 240 tomato plants
Two teenage sisters from West Yorkshire have grown and distributed 240 tomato plants to help their local community.
Girl Guides Mabel, 13, and Phoebe, 15, spent months nurturing plants from seed and have now shared the fruits of their labour in the Upper Calder Valley.
The project was coordinated by Calder Community Cares, a charity describing itself as an "outlet for kindness".
"It's nice to see some not so well-off people get something nice they can work on," Mabel said.
Some plants were taken to people's homes in Todmorden, while others were gifted to the local Incredible Edible project.
The scheme grows vegetables in communal areas for anyone to help themselves to.
Emma Joinson, who received a plant from the girls, said: "It's fantastic, it's good to see young people helping out.
"It's unexpected, very kind and will come in very useful."
Phoebe said: "People are usually very happy with what they're receiving, it's nice to see people enjoy something you've put work into.
"You're giving back to the community."
Mabel added: "It's nice to know lots of people get fresh, home-grown tomatoes out of it."
Their mother, Louise, said she was "extremely proud of them" for carrying out the project.
"They've got so much out of it themselves, it's really been enriching for them," she said.
"They see how much it means to people when they carry out these acts of kindness, it's wonderful for everybody."
