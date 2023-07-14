Bradford shooting: Further arrests after two men injured

Farleton Drive in FagleyGoogle
Two men were found with injuries on Farleton Drive in Fagley

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Bradford, police said.

Two men were found with injuries in Farleton Drive, in Fagley, at about 17:10 BST on 7 July.

A 19-year-old man was previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

Officers arrested a second man, 32, on Thursday evening, in the Sandy Lane area of the city, according to West Yorkshire Police.

A 34-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both remain in custody.

