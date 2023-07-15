Man critically injured after assault outside Huddersfield bar
A man has been critically injured in a suspected assault outside a bar in Huddersfield.
The 23-year-old was found unconscious by ambulance staff outside the Revolution Bar in Cross Church Street just before 04:00 BST.
He was taken to hospital where his injuries are thought to be life-threatening, police said.
A cordon remains in place in Cross Church Street and officers have appealed for any information.
