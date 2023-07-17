Bradford shooting: Two charged with attempted murder

Farleton Drive in FagleyGoogle
The injured men were found on Farleton Drive in Fagley on 7 July

Two men have been charged with attempted murder after two men were injured in a shooting in Bradford.

The men were found injured in Farleton Drive, Fagley, at about 17:10 BST on 7 July, West Yorkshire Police said.

Nathan Scott, 32 of Sandholme Drive, Bradford, and Tommy Lupton, 20, of no fixed address, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

They were further remanded in custody and are due to appear before Bradford Crown Court on 14 August.

West Yorkshire Police said two other men, aged 29 and 24, remain in custody in connection with the shooting.

