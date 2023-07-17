Murder arrests after man dies following Huddersfield bar attack
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following an alleged assault outside a Huddersfield bar, police said.
Police were called by paramedics to the Revolution Bar in Cross Church Street at 04:00 BST on Saturday.
Officers found a 23-year-old man unconscious. He was taken to hospital where he later died.
Two men aged 24 and 26, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, remain in custody, West Yorkshire Police said.
Det Insp Jodie Hayes said: "Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the tragic death of a young man.
"I would ask that anyone who may have seen the assault or anyone who may have information that will assist with ongoing enquiries comes forward and speaks to police."
