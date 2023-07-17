Man admits manslaughter after Scott Foster's death in Seacroft
A man has admitted manslaughter after the death of another man who was found injured on a street in Leeds.
Scott Foster, 47, was found in Rossgill Drive in Seacroft after police were called at about 21:05 BST on 14 June.
He died in hospital the following day, according to West Yorkshire Police.
Liam Petch, 32, of Brooklands Lane, Seacroft, appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Monday. A decision is due by 18 September on whether his plea is accepted by Crown prosecutors.
A mention hearing is due to be held at the same court on 4 October.
