Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield to create children's book on friendship
- Published
Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield are to collaborate on a children's book to highlight male friendships and show "there are many ways to be strong".
The bond between the rugby league legends was recently highlighted when Sinfield carried Burrow, who has motor neurone disease (MND), across the line at the Leeds Marathon bearing his name.
The book, titled Try, will explain "that friendships can be based on love and vulnerability", Burrow said.
It is due to be published in 2024.
Burrow said he wanted to bring the "message of friendship" in the picture book.
"True friends like Kevin are always with their friends even when times are tough.
"I used to love reading bedtime stories to my three children, usually multiple times because they would try and delay their bedtime," he added.
'True friendship'
The title will be preceded by a book called, With You Every Step: A Celebration Of Friendship, in November this year.
Illustrators will reproduce the words of the former teammates through black line artwork in the adult and children's gift book.
Some of the proceeds will be donated to help people with MND.
England rugby union defence coach Sinfield said: "To create a book based around friendship, we hope it will help many parents, not just fathers, connect with their children and provide an insight into what true friendship is."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.