Damaged Sikh holy text found outside home prompts hate crime inquiry
- Published
Police are investigating after a Sikh holy text was found damaged outside a house in Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police said the book was found on St Anne's Road, in Headingley, on 12 July.
The force said the house belonged to a member of the Sikh community and that it was treating it as a hate crime.
Ch Supt Steve Dodds said it was "completely unacceptable for someone to deliberately damage a holy text with the aim of causing offence".
"We fully appreciate that this incident has caused understandable concern in the local Sikh community and beyond, and we are working closely with key community representatives to reassure them," he added.
Police have asked anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation to contact them.
