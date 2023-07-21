Tunnelling Leeds burglar jailed for cellar break-in
- Published
A burglar who tunnelled into his neighbour's cellar to steal power tools has been jailed.
Josef Ziga, 51, removed bricks from the wall separating the two houses before making repeated raids over a five-day period, West Yorkshire Police said.
He was arrested once his neighbour realised the items were missing.
Ziga of Seaforth Grove, in Harehills, Leeds, was jailed for three years and six months after he pleaded guilty to burglary at Leeds Crown Court.
Det Sgt Seb Horan, said Ziga had "acted without shame".
"Not only has he tunnelled into a neighbour's address and stolen from him, but he has then tried to blame other parties to avoid a prison sentence," he said.
