Leeds crash: Driver killed as van flips over in collision with car
A man in his 20s has died after the van he was driving crashed with another vehicle and flipped on to its roof.
He was travelling along Dewsbury Road, Leeds, in a Renault Kangoo when it was in collision with a Nissan Micra near Grovehall Drive at 00:40 BST.
West Yorkshire Police said the Micra hit a number of parked vehicles and a garden wall, and the Kangoo overturned.
The Kangoo driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the occupants of the Micra suffered minor injuries.
A police spokesperson said three people had been arrested in connection with the collision.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact police.
