Bradford motorcyclist killed in street furniture crash
An 18-year-old man has died after suffering serious head injuries when the motorcycle he was riding hit street furniture in Bradford.
The man and a passenger were travelling on Wakefield Road, near the Dudley Hill roundabout at 20:00 BST on Friday.
Both men were taken to hospital where the rider died a short time later, West Yorkshire Police said.
Officers want to speak to people in a small blue car, which did not stop at the scene.
A spokesperson said: "Officers would like to speak to the occupants of this vehicle as they may have information that could assist with the investigation."
The 20-year-old male passenger suffered serious injuries in the incident, the force added.
