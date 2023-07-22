Bradford motorcyclist killed in street furniture crash

Officers have appealed for any information about a second vehicle, a small blue car

An 18-year-old man has died after suffering serious head injuries when the motorcycle he was riding hit street furniture in Bradford.

The man and a passenger were travelling on Wakefield Road, near the Dudley Hill roundabout at 20:00 BST on Friday.

Both men were taken to hospital where the rider died a short time later, West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers want to speak to people in a small blue car, which did not stop at the scene.

A spokesperson said: "Officers would like to speak to the occupants of this vehicle as they may have information that could assist with the investigation."

The 20-year-old male passenger suffered serious injuries in the incident, the force added.

