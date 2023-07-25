Halifax charity fighting holiday hunger for struggling families
For some families, the long school summer holidays can be seen as burden rather than a reason to relax. Many who receive free school meals during term time face the additional struggle of coping without through the six-week break. BBC News spoke to a charity, parent and school about what happens when the cost of living crisis meets summer.
'It is frightening'
Lesley Maslen, founder of Halifax charity Food for Families, says the group are currently making lunch bags containing food and menu plans for the following four days for up to 20 families each week.
"If you are on benefits you don't get free school meals anymore there's this huge gap and families are really struggling," she explains.
Providing lunch when parents are not used to having to budget for it soon adds up, in her experience.
"Two or three pounds extra a day is more than they have spare.
"It is getting through a day with a lot of children, it is a worry, it is 'what's in the fridge, what money have I got, how can I afford to do this?'"
The food the charity uses is prepared by volunteers after being donated by businesses and allotment owners.
Ms Maslen tells me it is not just single parent families and those who are on benefits who need extra support, but working families too.
"You can't feed people on a nice view.
"We live in a beautiful part of the countryside and I am sure there are some very wealthy people around but you open the doors and you will find there is a lot of hardship."
'Takes the pressure off'
"Everything goes up when you've got your kids at home and it is not just a case of am I going to be able to feed them," said Corrie Hatzer.
A working mum with two children at school she explains how spending more time at home is costly and how the lunch packs she gets from Ms Maslen's group help.
"It makes a big difference, having that little bit of extra support it just takes that pressure off."
Ms Hatzer says as money has become tighter families are still sharing - but this time it is tips with each other on saving money.
"We even share what time supermarkets have their reduced section because that always helps, and before you know it they've gone, you have people waiting for them to reduce.
"It makes you feel sad that people have to go through that, but when you are in a position that you don't have a choice, everyone is counting the pennies now."
'Sign of the times'
Bowling Green Academy in Halifax will open during the school holidays to enable families to continue to collect supplies.
"We provide a food bank on Monday afternoon for 13 families through Food for Families," principal Jamie Stuttard outlines.
"We really wanted to carry on as it has helped a lot of people."
He says since they began working with the charity they had seen an increase in those seeking support.
"We would love to be solely focused on educating children but our job is so much more than that now," he tells me.
"It is a sign of the times but it is something we are happy to do as a school.
"We see the benefit during term time."
The area might be a rural one but there is still a lot of poverty and vulnerable people and families, he warns.
"It is working families.
"The catchment of people we are supporting is always increasing we've found."
