M1 closed after lorry crash near Wakefield
- Published
The northbound lanes of the M1 have been closed near Wakefield following a lorry crash.
National Highways said the motorway was shut between junctions 39 and 40 after a collision involving two heavy goods vehicles on Wednesday morning.
West Yorkshire Police warned of long delays to rush hour traffic and advised motorists to avoid the area.
Signs for diversions have been put in place.
The motorway is expected to reopen by 09:00 BST, National Highways said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.