Yorkshire Water: Stock video in water ad 'more Malvern than Malton'

Malvern HillsPA Media
Stock footage, similar to the image above, showed the Malvern Hills rather than scenery of the Yorkshire Dales

A promotional video for Yorkshire Water has been criticised for using stock footage of the rolling hills of Herefordshire and images taken in a Russian bar.

The advert was meant to promote the Bradford-based company's campaign urging customers to save water.

But viewers took to social media to point out the errors, with one branding the ad "more Malvern than Malton".

Yorkshire Water said the advert had since been removed from its channels.

Alongside stock footage of the Malvern Hills and a bar more than 2,700-miles away in Sochi, research by BBC Breakfast also found footage of a man driving a left-hand drive car, which was shot in Ukraine, featured in the advert.

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by BBC Breakfast

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Environmental campaigner Feargal Sharkey told BBC Breakfast: "It underlines the most serious point, once we get past the mild amusement of it all, and that is this laissez-faire, almost casual indifference that water companies, like Yorkshire Water, show towards their customers."

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: "We're aware that stock footage was used in our 'word of mouth' social media campaign teaser video, and have since removed this from our channels.

"However, we're excited to share the first video in our series will be out soon, featuring Harrogate residents and a small Harrogate business."

Getty Images
The world famous Yorkshire Dales did not feature in the Bradford-based company's advert

Yorkshire Water has been criticised recently for the amount of sewage discharged into rivers and along coastlines.

In May the company's boss apologised to customers for sewage being discharged into the region's rivers.

In a letter to every household, chief executive Nicola Shaw said the company would invest £180m in reducing sewage leaks from storm overflows.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.