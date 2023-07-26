Arrests after gun fired during Halifax street fight
Four men have been arrested in connection with reports of a gun being fired as a group of males fought in a Halifax street.
West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Savile Park Street at about 21:40 BST on Tuesday.
The force has appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
Insp James Graham said patrols in the area had been "stepped up" to address residents "understandable" concerns.
